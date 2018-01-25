Fresh bid for bail by suspected gang boss
Suspected gang boss and alleged murderer Wendell Petersen appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday in a fresh bid for bail, based on new facts.
Petersen, 31, was arrested late in 2016 and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Petersen, along with Morne “Maykie” Nel, Glynn “Holland” Carels and Jermain “Dolf” Mitchell, was among 29 people arrested following a long-term investigation into gangsterism in 2016.
Yesterday, Petersen’s legal representative, Advocate Terry Price, submitted to the court affidavits containing new facts.
This after the defence was given the police docket for his client.
“There is no prima facie case against my client,” Price said.
Among the new facts was that a cellphone police had said belonged to Petersen was not his and that voice recordings obtained by the state were also not of Petersen.
Price also said there were no witnesses to identify Petersen as the shooter.
Petersen is alleged to be linked to the shooting murder of three people in separate incidents in September 2015.
Price said Petersen was not a flight risk and would stand trial.
Prosecutor Advocate Mujaahid Sanden said that although the defence now had the police docket, this did not necessarily mean it had presented new facts.
Sanden said Petersen’s murder trial was set down for April in the high court, but no specific date was given.
The court found that the defence had submitted new facts.
Arguments in the matter will be heard on February 7.