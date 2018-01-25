Fresh bid for bail by suspected gang boss

Suspected gang boss and alleged murderer Wendell Petersen appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday in a fresh bid for bail, based on new facts.

Petersen, 31, was arrested late in 2016 and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Petersen, along with Morne “Maykie” Nel, Glynn “Holland” Carels and Jermain “Dolf” Mitchell, was among 29 people arrested following a long-term investigation into gangsterism in 2016.

Yesterday, Petersen’s legal representative, Advocate Terry Price, submitted to the court affidavits containing new facts.

This after the defence was given the police docket for his client.

“There is no prima facie case against my client,” Price said.

Among the new facts was that a cellphone police had said belonged to Petersen was not his and that voice recordings obtained by the state were also not of Petersen.