Don’t be a drip, save every drop

Capetonians are going all out – as #DayZero approaches – to save as much water as possible.

And, they are becoming more and more creative in their attempts, from designing their own “taps” using a 2litre bottle and a straw to using one cup of water to wash fruit and veg (We see you Helen Zille).

But, as many people are aware, large parts of the Eastern Cape are also experiencing severe drought.

What are you – as a business or individual – doing that’s different to save water in Nelson Mandela Bay?

Washing a tomato for supper in a cup. I will use it for other fruit (nectarines and grapes) as well. Then the water left in the cup goes into the toilet cistern. Not down the drain. pic.twitter.com/3BIcqWgANH — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 23, 2018

Received this from our water saving group last night, definitely worth getting. https://t.co/dCI5QPu5qf pic.twitter.com/lK50YucIK7 — Debi Lorenz (@Debiel022) January 22, 2018

This the the squeeze bottle, used for washing hands. It’s minimizes the risk of contamination and stops the spreading of germs. #CPTWaterCrisis #DayZero pic.twitter.com/UxfpAmi55Y — Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) January 25, 2018