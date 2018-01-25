Latest:
Don’t be a drip, save every drop

Herald Reporter

Capetonians are going all out – as #DayZero approaches – to save as much water as possible.

And, they are becoming more and more creative in their attempts, from designing their own “taps” using a 2litre bottle and a straw to using one cup of water to wash fruit and veg (We see you Helen Zille).

But, as many people are aware, large parts of the Eastern Cape are also experiencing severe drought.

What are you – as a business or individual – doing that’s different to save water in Nelson Mandela Bay?

 

 

