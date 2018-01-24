Zuma signs proclamation for state capture inquiry

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state capture are likely to be proclaimed on Wednesday.

He was speaking on 702 radio to talk show host Eusebius McKaiser.

“We hope that by this afternoon the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state inquiry will be proclaimed … We only provided technical support. The president determined the terms of reference‚” he said.

Masutha also confirmed to eNCA that President Jacob Zuma had “finally signed the proclamation” on Tuesday‚ according to a report by Karyn Maughan.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said at a press conference on Tuesday that the commission could not begin its work until Zuma had set out the terms of reference.

This is a developing story.