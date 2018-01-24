Winds, lightning cut Bay’s power

With more than three power outages in less than a week across the Bay, city manager Johann Mettler has put the blame on strong winds and lightning.

With recorded wind speeds of up to 65km/h during the past two weeks, Mettler said the outages could simply be attributed to strong winds and rain.

“When the wind blows the way it did, it affects our network, and equally when it rains,” he said.

“What happened [on Sunday] was that a lightning strike caused one of our power substations to fry. Incidents like these are inherent in the provision of electricity.”

Walmer resident Edith Parker said the retirement village she lived in was without electricity for two days.