Winds, lightning cut Bay’s power
With more than three power outages in less than a week across the Bay, city manager Johann Mettler has put the blame on strong winds and lightning.
With recorded wind speeds of up to 65km/h during the past two weeks, Mettler said the outages could simply be attributed to strong winds and rain.
“When the wind blows the way it did, it affects our network, and equally when it rains,” he said.
“What happened [on Sunday] was that a lightning strike caused one of our power substations to fry. Incidents like these are inherent in the provision of electricity.”
Walmer resident Edith Parker said the retirement village she lived in was without electricity for two days.
Parker, 91, said it was quite difficult for residents of the home to function without electricity.
“Fortunately, the municipality provided us with a light lunch and gave us soup, which we all ate at the residence hall,” she said.
“But it was quite difficult for the older residents because they had to go all the way to the top [of the building] to get food and boiling water.”
Areas that have been affected by power outages include large parts of Uitenhage, KwaNobuhle, Newton Park, Westering, Malabar Chelsea, Seaview, Algoa Park, Lorraine and Cotswold.
Last week, Motherwell residents threw stones at passing vehicles and set municipal trucks alight.
They demanded that electricity be restored after they spent the whole of Thursday without power.