Two arrested in Port Elizabeth dagga bust

Two men have been arrested after the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad pulled over a car transporting six large bags of dagga in Motherwell on Wednesday (24/01/2018).

The value of the bust which took place at about 3pm on the Truckers Inn bridge is currently unknown and officers are still on the scene.

The find comes after the Flying Squad together with police from the Motherwell Operational Command Centre got information of a suspicious car heading into Port Elizabeth from the N2.

Two male suspects, the driver and a passenger, have been arrested.

Two bags were in the boot and another four on the back seat.