New strategies to control ore dust being introduced
Transnet moves to clear air
Transnet committed yesterday to a series of steps aimed at clearing the air and addressing community concerns over manganese dust pollution from the two export terminals in the Port Elizabeth Harbour.
Port manager Rajesh Dana said the first step would focus on the system of air-quality sampling stations positioned around the harbour, as well as existing manganese dust mitigation measures.
“We will be reviewing all these different devices and strategies in terms of their function of measuring and suppressing any dust emissions,” he said.
“We will also be putting renewed emphasis on the analysis of the data collected and, if we pick up any triggers, we will not hesitate to activate whatever changes are necessary.”
Dana said Transnet would be engaging with the France-based International Manganese Institute and would be guided by its recommendations on best practice.
He said Transnet had also recommitted itself to engaging with all stakeholders and concerned parties in Nelson Mandela Bay.
In this regard, a new hotline number – (041) 507-1910 – was now available for anyone to call in the case of a manganese dust plume alert.
This follows The Herald’s front page story two weeks ago about the despair and outrage over manganese dust pollution voiced by harbour tenants, visiting yachtsmen and residents of nearby suburbs.
During a tour yesterday, Transnet safety, health and environment manager Sive Brukwe showed a Herald team the air-quality monitoring and “dust bucket” installations.
Data collected so far from these devices showed manganese dust levels well below South African and international thresholds, he said.
South Africa is the global leader in the supply of manganese, a key component in the manufacture of steel.
The one manganese export operation at the Port Elizabeth Harbour is run from the container terminal.
This ore is brought down from Northern Cape mines by train and offloaded in Swartkops and Markman before being trucked down to the harbour.
Harbour chief planning manager Chad Jansen pointed out long-legged “straddles” offloading skips of ore from the trucks. These skips were picked up by spreaders, dangling beneath huge cranes, and swung out over a waiting ship from China.
The skips are lowered into the hull before being rotated to eject the ore.
Sprinkler systems spray water mixed with chemical dust suppressants onto the ore in the skips, and then again as it is emptied into the holds.
This “skip-loading” method was a first for Africa when it was introduced five years ago, Jansen said.
A motor vehicle export terminal was sited a few hundred metres from this operation and if there was any pollution it would have had an effect on the paintwork on the rows of brand new vehicles, harbour chief operations manager Andile Bono said.
However, there had been no complaint in this regard from the vehicle export companies.
Across the harbour at the bulk manganese terminal, the trains from Hotazel and Posmasberg trundle right onto the southern quay.
After being sprayed, trailers of ore are upended into a “tippler” and the material is pushed out on an underground conveyor belt into a yard where it is piled in different texture grades.
This stockpiled manganese was resprayed regularly, he said.
When the client ships arrive, the ore is transported through an enclosed conveyor gallery and spewed through a chute into the vessels’ holds.
At the bulk terminal, workers wore breathing masks and at the coordinating office, the building and the little garden were laden with dust.
Asked about this, Transnet regional corporate affairs manager Cindy Ndwalaza said there was no dispute that there were some emissions but the best possible mitigation measures were being implemented.
Dana said the huge jobs and revenue benefit of the manganese operation had to be taken into account – but Transnet was committed to working with the community and turning the Port Elizabeth Harbour into a “people’s port”.