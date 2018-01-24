New strategies to control ore dust being introduced

Transnet moves to clear air

Transnet committed yesterday to a series of steps aimed at clearing the air and addressing community concerns over manganese dust pollution from the two export terminals in the Port Elizabeth Harbour.

Port manager Rajesh Dana said the first step would focus on the system of air-quality sampling stations positioned around the harbour, as well as existing manganese dust mitigation measures.

“We will be reviewing all these different devices and strategies in terms of their function of measuring and suppressing any dust emissions,” he said.

“We will also be putting renewed emphasis on the analysis of the data collected and, if we pick up any triggers, we will not hesitate to activate whatever changes are necessary.”

Dana said Transnet would be engaging with the France-based International Manganese Institute and would be guided by its recommendations on best practice.

He said Transnet had also recommitted itself to engaging with all stakeholders and concerned parties in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In this regard, a new hotline number – (041) 507-1910 – was now available for anyone to call in the case of a manganese dust plume alert.

This follows The Herald’s front page story two weeks ago about the despair and outrage over manganese dust pollution voiced by harbour tenants, visiting yachtsmen and residents of nearby suburbs.

During a tour yesterday, Transnet safety, health and environment manager Sive Brukwe showed a Herald team the air-quality monitoring and “dust bucket” installations.

Data collected so far from these devices showed manganese dust levels well below South African and international thresholds, he said.

South Africa is the global leader in the supply of manganese, a key component in the manufacture of steel.

The one manganese export operation at the Port Elizabeth Harbour is run from the container terminal.

This ore is brought down from Northern Cape mines by train and offloaded in Swartkops and Markman before being trucked down to the harbour.