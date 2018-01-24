Latest:
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to a frenzy of media and excited fans.

This is the first time that Demi has returned home since clinching the prestigious Miss Universe crown two months ago.

Dressed in a elegant red jumpsuit‚ Demi-Leigh looked radiantly gorgeous. Hundreds of fans with posters cheered and clapped as our girl made her grand entrance.

Demi stopped to greet and take pictures with excited fans.

Demi-Leigh will be in the country for a week of celebrations‚ which includes a welcome party at Cape Town International and a street parade in Sedgefield where she grew up.

“Our nation is comprised of many different backgrounds and cultures‚ one of the many things that makes me immensely proud to be a South African. I am very excited to celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi.”

 

