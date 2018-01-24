Masekela touched lives, healed with his music

City mourns SA jazz legend

Nelson Mandela Bay music personalities yesterday mourned, but also celebrated the life of the late great jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela, 78, who died in Johannesburg yesterday morning.

Masekela was internationally renowned for his Afro-jazz, bebop and funk compositions and performances as well as his outspoken views on current events and topics as diverse as crime, corruption and women’s hairstyles.

Port Elizabeth producer and musician Lawrence Matshiza’s friendship with Masekela stretches back to the early 1980s, when he worked with the trumpet player on his album, Working For a Dollar Bill.

“That’s how we hooked up and, from then on, we often worked together,” Matshiza, who has worked with international stars such as John Legend, Ray Parker jnr, Paul Simon and others, said.

“I feel like I have lost a lot because he was a brother, a father, a mentor and more to me.

“He was not just a gentleman, he was also very smart and I will really miss him.”

Although Matshiza moved back to Port Elizabeth from Johannesburg last year, he still spoke regularly to his friend on the phone and said he would be travelling back to Gauteng later this week to pay his respects to the family.

KwaDwesi saxophone player Patrick Pasha, a veteran musician of Masekela’s vintage, also has many memories.

“He used to come regularly to Port Elizabeth, and we would visit the late Welcome Duru,” he said.

Masekela would tell them he felt lonely in his hotel room and would rather come out to the township to share a cup of tea or coffee with his friends.

“One thing I know for sure, Hugh has brought joy to millions of people,” Pasha said.

Another Port Elizabeth artist, Freshly Ground lead singer Zolani Mahola, who sang with Masekela at jazz festivals, remembered him as “very direct and honest – he didn’t mince words”.

“But he was also very warm, with a big personality,” she said.

“He wasn’t a saint – he had an eye for the ladies and enjoyed his smoke, but he taught me the lesson that you must be yourself, you need to live your own life, to shine.”

Bay born and bred jazz singer Titi Luzipo also had a heavy heart yesterday, remembering the music icon for his sparkling sense of humour and voice for women’s rights.

“I’m having a blue morning because of this news,” she said from Johannesburg yesterday, recalling the times she had rehearsed and performed with Masekela.

“The first time I sang with him I was on backing vocals but I learnt so much.

“If the sound was not right, he would cringe – he was strict about his sound, it had to be cooked for quite a while.

“Bra Hugh was so funny, he was hilarious. Some days, before you knew it, the rehearsal was over.”

She also praised the love Masekela had for Africa and its people – which he shared with iconic South African jazz singer Miriam Makeba, to whom he was married briefly. “They both believed in what Africa should be,” Luzipo said.

“It is a sad day – not only for his music, but also because he played such a big role in the anti-apartheid movement.

“Music can touch and heal and that is what he did.

“He was hurt by a lot of the things that are going on in our country.

“I remember him saying ‘I hate men who beat women’.

“He hated the state of femicide, for example.

“After voting in South Africa in 1994 we lost a lot of fighting spirit, it was nothing for a woman to be raped, but back in the 1970s it was huge.

“He wasn’t scared to express himself and he was so articulate. We have lost a struggle icon.”

Despite a sex, drugs and rock ’n roll lifestyle in his younger days, Masekela kicked his addictions – to cocaine and alcohol – and went on to become a revered figure in national music circles.

The maestro was awarded at least four honorary doctorates – including one from Rhodes University in Grahamstown in 2015 – and also kept up his street cred right to the end.

Masekela had faced a 10-year battle with prostate cancer and died peacefully in Johannesburg, surrounded by his family.

Funeral arrangements must still be finalised.