Man shot in Greenbushes robbery
A late-night attack on a Greenbushes smallholding resulted in a man being shot and seriously wounded.
Johan de Beer, 48, was shot in the chest during a scuffle with three men who entered his Port Elizabeth home at about 8.15pm on Monday.
Yesterday, Christo van Tonder, 23, who also lives at the house, said the attack happened very quickly.
“I was sitting watching television when three men just walked in,” he said.
“One put a large kitchen knife to my neck. Another had a gun.
“One of the men went into the bedroom [where De Beer was sleeping]. I think he got a fright as all I heard was shouting and then gunshots.”
“After the gunshots, all three then ran out the door.
“He [De Beer] gave chase even though he had been shot.
“They were so quick and knew what they were doing. Everything you think you are going to do in that situation goes out of the window, you freeze.”
Pieter Pelser, 36, who lives on the same property, came running after getting a panicked call for help.
“I called Farm Com, but the men had gone,” he said.
“It looks like they cut the [perimeter] fence and lifted the front gate off its hinges.
“They ran away when they realised that there was retaliation.”
Yesterday afternoon, Pelser said they were repairing damage inside the house.
“We are still getting quotes to fix everything, as the cupboards are broken and there are [bullet] holes inside,” he said.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said as the men fled, De Beer threw an axe at them.
At least three shots were fired by the gunman inside the house.
“They fled on foot into the surrounding bushes with a cellphone [belonging to Van Tonder],” Van Rensburg said.
Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said De Beer was in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Livingstone Hospital.
At about 8.30pm on the same night, Nomfundo Ndaleni, 58, was grazed by a bullet for allegedly refusing to rent a house out to three men in New Brighton.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men had gone to the house to talk to Ndaleni about a house she owned further down the street.
“Somehow, the three men discovered she owned the house and went to ask her about renting it,” Beetge said.
“They knocked on the door and Ndaleni opened for them.
“She said that it was a family house and that relatives were going to move in.
“An argument ensued and one suspect produced a firearm and shot at her. Luckily, the bullet only grazed her cheek.”
Ndaleni’s boyfriend, Slumko Nonzimba, 57, was also grazed by a bullet. The men fled shortly after the shooting. The couple was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital for medical treatment and discharged early yesterday morning.
Motherwell Cluster Commander MajorGeneral Dawie Rabie said he was shocked to learn the motive for the shooting was that they had refused to rent a house out.
“We will not rest until these callous suspects are arrested,” he said.