Man shot in Greenbushes robbery

A late-night attack on a Greenbushes smallholding resulted in a man being shot and seriously wounded.

Johan de Beer, 48, was shot in the chest during a scuffle with three men who entered his Port Elizabeth home at about 8.15pm on Monday.

Yesterday, Christo van Tonder, 23, who also lives at the house, said the attack happened very quickly.

“I was sitting watching television when three men just walked in,” he said.

“One put a large kitchen knife to my neck. Another had a gun.

“One of the men went into the bedroom [where De Beer was sleeping]. I think he got a fright as all I heard was shouting and then gunshots.”

“After the gunshots, all three then ran out the door.

“He [De Beer] gave chase even though he had been shot.

“They were so quick and knew what they were doing. Everything you think you are going to do in that situation goes out of the window, you freeze.”

Pieter Pelser, 36, who lives on the same property, came running after getting a panicked call for help.

“I called Farm Com, but the men had gone,” he said.

“It looks like they cut the [perimeter] fence and lifted the front gate off its hinges.

“They ran away when they realised that there was retaliation.”

Yesterday afternoon, Pelser said they were repairing damage inside the house.