Kroonstad train crash victims to be named

A final list of the passengers who died when a train from Port Elizabeth collided with a truck in the Free State in a crash which claimed the lives of 21, will likely be released on Friday.

DNA results matching the victims of the fatal Shosholoza Meyl crash outside Kroonstad earlier this month will be discussed with families tomorrow, a spokesman for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said yesterday.

On January 3, the Shosholoza Meyl left Port Elizabeth for Johannesburg at 3pm. The Railway Safety Regulator’s (RSR) initial report states that there were 713 passengers aboard.

On January 4 at about 9am, the train collided with the trailer of an articulated truck at a level crossing between Kroonstad and Hennenman.