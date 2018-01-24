Dining offer pie in the sky

Online punt for unique dinner experience high above city a suspected con

A website offering a unique dining experience in the Bay has come under fire for allegedly scamming Port Elizabeth diners out of their money.

Claims spread widely on Facebook yesterday that Dine in the Sky, which is supposedly set to host four sky-based dinners in the city next month, had been scamming citizens by charging R920 a person without confirming bookings.

Sky Dining South Africa, a registered company in Johannesburg, used their Facebook page to warn users against the alleged fraudsters.

“We have been advised about another scam advertised as Dine in the Sky in PE,” the company wrote yesterday.

“Please note that we [operate] from one venue [in] Bryanston and do not facilitate online payments to secure bookings through the website or other social media platforms.”

The post was shared widely online, and by yesterday afternoon the Facebook page – under the name Dinner in the Sky SA – had been taken down.

Its website, however, still advertised three-course dinners to be held in the sky between February 9 and 14 but by this morning that too had been taken down.

Dine in the Sky events see a table suspended at a height of up to 60m by a crane, giving diners beautiful views as they enjoy a three-course meal.

The Port Elizabeth event would supposedly have taken place on the corner of Mill Street and Govan Mbeki Avenue.

For one Port Elizabeth woman, the first red flag was the absence of a contact number on the same website, which was only registered on Saturday.

Only an e-mail address and a physical address in Randburg – which showed a residential development and skin care clinic on Google Maps – is listed on the site.

The Sherwood resident, 30, who did not want to be named as she was embarrassed that she had been conned, said she only established this afterwards.

She had bought the tickets on Monday as a Valentine’s Day treat for herself and her boyfriend.

“A friend tagged me in a post online and the [page] looked legitimate,” she said.