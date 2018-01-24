Dining offer pie in the sky
Online punt for unique dinner experience high above city a suspected con
A website offering a unique dining experience in the Bay has come under fire for allegedly scamming Port Elizabeth diners out of their money.
Claims spread widely on Facebook yesterday that Dine in the Sky, which is supposedly set to host four sky-based dinners in the city next month, had been scamming citizens by charging R920 a person without confirming bookings.
Sky Dining South Africa, a registered company in Johannesburg, used their Facebook page to warn users against the alleged fraudsters.
“We have been advised about another scam advertised as Dine in the Sky in PE,” the company wrote yesterday.
“Please note that we [operate] from one venue [in] Bryanston and do not facilitate online payments to secure bookings through the website or other social media platforms.”
The post was shared widely online, and by yesterday afternoon the Facebook page – under the name Dinner in the Sky SA – had been taken down.
Its website, however, still advertised three-course dinners to be held in the sky between February 9 and 14 but by this morning that too had been taken down.
Dine in the Sky events see a table suspended at a height of up to 60m by a crane, giving diners beautiful views as they enjoy a three-course meal.
The Port Elizabeth event would supposedly have taken place on the corner of Mill Street and Govan Mbeki Avenue.
For one Port Elizabeth woman, the first red flag was the absence of a contact number on the same website, which was only registered on Saturday.
Only an e-mail address and a physical address in Randburg – which showed a residential development and skin care clinic on Google Maps – is listed on the site.
The Sherwood resident, 30, who did not want to be named as she was embarrassed that she had been conned, said she only established this afterwards.
She had bought the tickets on Monday as a Valentine’s Day treat for herself and her boyfriend.
“A friend tagged me in a post online and the [page] looked legitimate,” she said.
“I thought, we don’t really have events like this in Port Elizabeth often, so I booked online.
“Three minutes later, I received an e-mail confirming the booking but saying that I had not yet paid. The site only gives you 20 minutes to complete an EFT payment.”
When she tried to send the proof of payment, she could not find a contact number.
“I replied to the e-mail I received, but didn’t receive a reply.”
After three hours she decided to make further inquiries.
“I phoned a friend at the bank where the account is held, and was told the account had only been opened on January 2 and my payment had been the first transaction,” she said.
Finally she received a reply from the company yesterday morning, but with no tickets for the event.
“I’m very disappointed and angry,” she said.
“I work hard for my money, and this is not small change to me.
“I phoned my bank’s fraud line but I am still waiting to hear whether or not I’ll be able to get my money back.
“It makes me feel small, because I am intelligent but I’ve fallen for this scam, which only gave me a limited time to pay.”
Calls made to the number affiliated with the website domain registrant went unanswered yesterday.
A post on the company’s Facebook page, published early yesterday morning – before the page was taken down – assured that it was an independent company that has been in operation successfully for three years in a highly competitive industry and that the events would continue as planned.