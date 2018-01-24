Circular Drive shop robbed

Woolfies pawn shop in Circular Drive was robbed by four men posing as customers this morning (24/01/18).

The robbery happened at about 11.40am when the men entered the shop and held the shop assistance at gunpoint.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the four men walked into the shop pretending to be customers when two of the men pulled out firearms.

“The shop assistant was alone at the time and held at gunpoint. During the robbery, the assistant was also hit over the back of the head with an unknown object before being tied up,” she said.

“The four men stole money, several cellphones, five laptops and various other smaller items.”

Janse van Rensburg said that it was unknown if a getaway car had been parked nearby.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.