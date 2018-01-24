Bay reports ‘a scrambled egg’

Trollip laments year ‘technically not of our making’

Poor asset management, shoddy bookkeeping and an R11.5-billion “hangover”.

This is why Nelson Mandela Bay was slapped with a qualified audit opinion – for the sixth consecutive year – by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

The 2016-17 financial year audit covered the last days of the ANC’s rule and the first 10 months of the coalition government.

Makwetu’s findings were based on the city’s slack management of its property, plant and equipment (PPE).

This means it was unable to correctly account for the value of its assets and infrastructure used to deliver services.

Poor financial records and an R11.5-billion irregular expenditure bill dating back to 2002 also resulted in the qualified audit.

The incurred irregular expenditure is a headache for city manager Johann Mettler.

Although it reflected on the metro’s books, there were no records to explain what the money was spent on and why.

“It is definitely a hangover,” Mettler said yesterday.

“The money is still on our books as irregular expenditure and it will always be on our books unless council at an appropriate stage is satisfied that the money was used properly and they can write it off.

“So I am stuck with stuff that happened 16 years ago.”

Mettler said discussions with the national Treasury about putting in place proper mechanisms that would deal with the irregular expenditure without all financial statements were under way.

The AG’s report also found R555-million in unauthorised expenditure, as a result of employee benefits which exceeded the budget.

In July 2016, the municipality entered into an agreement with the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) that the payment of long-service bonuses owed be implemented over a period of time.

The report also found R621-million in wasteful expenditure which had accumulated over years and had not been recovered or written off.

The AG’s report comes just days after it emerged that the city had achieved only 59% of its overall performance targets in the last six months, according to its mid-term performance report.

Addressing the media yesterday, mayor Athol Trollip said while some of the findings were because of historic circumstances, “it is also a fact that the mid-term performance report is our baby”. “It is kind of a scrambled egg,” he said. “It is painful to sit here and have to account for a year that was technically not a year of our making.