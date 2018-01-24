Addo school’s supplies for sale at shop
Bhisho committee members were gobsmacked on a visit to a school in Addo yesterday when they found that a shop was selling stationery supplies issued by the Department of Education.
The matter was promptly reported to police and a foreign national was arrested.
However, the man was released later due to lack of evidence.
Eastern Cape legislature education portfolio committee chief building inspector Andisiwe Tyoto said the committee had been shocked to learn on Monday that learning and teaching support material (LTSM) delivered to a school in the town was being sold at a third of its value at a spaza shop near the Addo taxi rank.
Tyoto said that while visiting Samkelwe Senior Secondary School as part of an annual oversight visit to inspect school readiness and other issues in the province, the committee was informed by a staff member that the pupils’ stationery supply packs were being sold for R69.99.
“We were informed that there was a shop selling these packs with the department’s stamp and emblem on them.
“We informed the police and accompanied them to the shop, where the goods were confiscated and [a man] was arrested,” Tyoto said.
“The pack contains hardcover books, college exercise books, a mathematics set and other stationery – all of which is valued at between R300 and R500 a pack, depending on which schooling phase it caters for.”
Tyoto said the committee was not sure where the packs had been obtained from but had also found boxes of books supplied by the department at the shop.
“We estimate the boxes to contain about 1 700 books,” she said.
“At this stage, we are not sure whether the supplier was robbed or is also involved, as is the case with the school itself.
“We have opened a case with police who will investigate and provide clarity on the matter.”
Tyoto said Samkelwe was the only school in Addo that had not received its full LTSM quota and the committee had subsequently accredited the missing packs to the school.
She said the packs would be resupplied to it in due course.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a foreign national had been arrested after a Department of Education official opened a case with the Addo police.
“The 39-year-old man was [allegedly] found in possession of books and stationery marked with the department’s badge at a shop by the taxi rank.
“He was arrested and appeared in court today [yesterday].”
However, according to Nkohli, the case was withdrawn “due to insufficient evidence”.