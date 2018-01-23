Anoj Singh‚ who was suspended as Eskom chief financial officer last year‚ has officially left the parastatal.

This was announced by Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe on Twitter at 9.30 last night.

The resignation comes as Singh is due to appear today before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at Eskom.

Phasiwe tweeted: “Eskom has today [yesterday] received‚ through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys‚ a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the chief financial officer‚ in line with the terms of his employment contract.

“The board of Eskom‚ through the chairman‚ has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys.”

He said Singh’s resignation was with immediate effect. Singh could not be reached for comment last night.

Meanwhile, parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises is due to receive evidence from Singh and suspended Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko.

Singh was due to open the inquiry’s public hearings – sitting for the first time this year – while Koko is expected to appear tomorrow.