Singh resigns ahead of Eskom inquiry
Anoj Singh‚ who was suspended as Eskom chief financial officer last year‚ has officially left the parastatal.
This was announced by Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe on Twitter at 9.30 last night.
The resignation comes as Singh is due to appear today before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at Eskom.
Phasiwe tweeted: “Eskom has today [yesterday] received‚ through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys‚ a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the chief financial officer‚ in line with the terms of his employment contract.
“The board of Eskom‚ through the chairman‚ has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys.”
He said Singh’s resignation was with immediate effect. Singh could not be reached for comment last night.
Meanwhile, parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises is due to receive evidence from Singh and suspended Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko.
Singh was due to open the inquiry’s public hearings – sitting for the first time this year – while Koko is expected to appear tomorrow.
Asked about his appearance, Koko said: “Eskom protocol is that we have authorised spokespeople who deal with Eskom issues.
“If I comment on Eskom issues‚ I may be presenting myself on a platter.
“This is the only opportunity that has presented itself to me to tell my side of the story. All along I heard people talking on my behalf. I’ve been constrained and haven’t had an avenue to respond or say my say on a legitimate forum.”
Meanwhile‚ energy expert and EE Publishers editor Chris Yelland said the newly appointed Eskom board would have to hit the ground running to plug the power utility back into the light socket.
The new board was announced on Saturday and Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza was appointed acting chairman.
“Eskom needs to restore the confidence of the financial community‚ both locally and internationally, immediately,” Yelland said.
“The lenders‚ banks and people who issue bonds need to be made to understand that there’s this new leadership and that governance will be taken very seriously.”
Yelland said that the board had a mammoth task of clearing out all the parastatal’s executives who had been implicated in fraud and corruption.
“The government has instructed them to remove these people from Eskom – and that is what needs to be done.”
