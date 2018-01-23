Rare little aloe found amid aliens in valley

Alien vegetation clearing work in the Baakens Valley below Sunridge has revealed a rare gem – a fynbos grass aloe.

Nelson Mandela University botanist Dr Adriaan Grobler, who accompanied the clearing team on Saturday, spotted the slender little aloe sandwiched between spiky clumps of sisal, an alien invasive plant originally from Mexico.

The Aloe micracantha is restricted to a narrow strip between Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth and up to Uniondale.

“There are a couple of grass aloes but this is the only one found in fynbos areas. It’s listed as near threatened but a lot of wild populations have been destroyed and it’s on the brink of becoming endangered,” Grobler said.

According to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, the species is threatened by agriculture between Humansdorp and Port Elizabeth.

Around the city, it is under siege from urban expansion and alien vegetation.