R1bn housing project fails to break ground

Plans for the construction of a R1-billion integrated housing development on the outskirts of Despatch have been put on hold pending approval from the Department of Environmental Affairs.

Although the Florida Heights development project aims to create hundreds of much-needed jobs, it failed to break ground as scheduled last month.

Sakhisizwe chief executive William Charles said yesterday that the launch of the Florida Heights Phase 1 development had been delayed due to an outstanding approval ruling from the department.

“This application, which was submitted in July, relates to changes in the approved layout of the project, impacting on the densification of the area,” he said. Costs would not be affected by the delay.

“We are continuing to seek clarity from the department on this issue,” Charles said.

“We will be meeting them this week to seek clarity and expedite answers.”