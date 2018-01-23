Police clamp down on property used for crime

Police have warned Port Elizabeth landlords that their properties could be forfeited if their tenants are caught using them to commit crimes.

This marks the launch of a new campaign that aims to tighten the noose on criminals using houses and flats as bases to commit crimes.

Port Elizabeth police announced today (23/01/18) that their new approach would see drug dens, shebeens and any other crime havens targeted.

The campaign is spearheaded by newly appointed Mount Road Cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile, who announced that some plans were already afoot to seize properties used in criminal activities.

Patekile, an advocate who took up his new post earlier this month, vowed to strategically clamp down on crime in the Bay. He warned landlords and home owners that efforts would be made to seize houses that were used for criminal activity.

“We will work with the necessary authorities and evict the tenants and then take the property from the owner,” he added.

Not only would the tenants be arrested in such cases, but the property would also be seized under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

The act allows the state to seize assets regarded as the proceeds of crime or used to commit a crime, including properties and cars.

State and RDP houses used in a crime could also be seized, Patekile said.