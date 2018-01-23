No timelines on Zuma exit – Magashule
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says there are no timelines attached to an undertaking that the ANC’s top six officials manage President Jacob Zuma’s exit from office.
Speaking after a two-day lekgotla‚ Magashule said the ANC officials were “seized with the matter” but would not give any details of what the discussions entailed.
“The NEC discussed this matter and we all agreed that this matter is with the officials.
“There will be interaction between comrade Zuma and comrade [Cyril] Ramaphosa. There are no timelines. We can’t put timelines‚” he said.
Magashule denied claims that Zuma would be made to resign this week‚ saying the ANC should be given time and space to deal with the matter.
He would not confirm whether a political deal would be offered to Zuma in return for his swift exit from office.
“I don’t think we can be dictated to by anyone on how to deal with the matter‚” he said.
Magashule also refused to answer specific questions on revelations that more than R200-million meant for a dairy project to uplift the lives of poor people in Vrede‚ in the Free State‚ was siphoned off by the Guptas and their associates.
Magashule is still Free State premier and has long defended the Guptas.
He has also publicly denied their involvement in the Estina dairy project.
“My son has long been working for the Guptas – it has never been a secret. My son is not involved in the Vrede dairy. So let the law take its place‚” he said.
Magashule said they would prefer to let the prosecuting authority deal with the matter.