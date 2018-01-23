ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says there are no timelines attached to an undertaking that the ANC’s top six officials manage President Jacob Zuma’s exit from office.

Speaking after a two-day lekgotla‚ Magashule said the ANC officials were “seized with the matter” but would not give any details of what the discussions entailed.

“The NEC discussed this matter and we all agreed that this matter is with the officials.

“There will be interaction between comrade Zuma and comrade [Cyril] Ramaphosa. There are no timelines. We can’t put timelines‚” he said.

Magashule denied claims that Zuma would be made to resign this week‚ saying the ANC should be given time and space to deal with the matter.

He would not confirm whether a political deal would be offered to Zuma in return for his swift exit from office.