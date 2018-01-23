Metro adopts new bylaws and policies

Restaurant that use municipal pavements as part of their business offering will in future have to apply for permission to use those areas, lease them from the municipality and abide by a number of new regulations.

This is according to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s land planning department, which yesterday launched a public participation programme to engage residents on a raft of new policies and bylaws, which include the outdoor dining policy.

This emerged at a meeting held in the Malabar Community Hall, where the trendy Stanley Street restaurant strip in Richmond Hill was used as an example of where the outdoor dining policy would be implemented.

According to the municipality, bylaws that have been adopted in principle are the draft problem building bylaw and the spatial planning and land use management bylaw.

New policies that have been adopted in principle are the outdoor dining policy, liquor outlet policy, student accommodation policy, guest house policy and tall building policy.

In addition, the municipality has already adopted an immovable asset policy.

Commenting on the tall building policy, Nontu Dlamini, of the municipality’s land planning department, said that in the main, the new policy would see a relaxation of existing height restrictions.

“It came about as a result of concerns from developers and others that restrictions on buildings were inhibiting development,” Dlamini said.