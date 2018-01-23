Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died.

Bra Hugh’s family sent a statement confirming the news to the media.

“After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa surrounded by his family,” read the statement.

The musician’s team released a statement in October saying he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

The statement explained that the jazz veteran underwent eye surgery in March 2016 after the cancer spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 as another tumour was discovered.

In December, Georgiou told TshisaLIVE that he was fighting the disease with everything he had.

Bra Hugh was born in KwaGuqa township in Witbank and began singing and playing the piano as a child.

After seeing the film Young Man with a Horn when he was 14, Masekela began playing the trumpet.

His first trumpet was given to him by Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, an anti-apartheid chaplain at St Peter’s Secondary School.

He soon mastered the instrument and by 1956 joined Alfred Herbet’s African Jazz Revue.

Bra Hugh’s music was inspired by the turmoil that South Africa went through during apartheid and he said it was used as a weapon to spread political change.

Masekela’s son, Sal Masekela, said it was with a heavy heart that he confirmed his father had “hung up his horn after a long battle with prostate cancer”.

“It is difficult to comprehend that this moment is real. To me, my father has always been both ageless and immortal. Of the countless shows I had the honor of watching my dad perform, each felt like the first, each felt brand new,” he wrote on Facebook.

“To know Hugh Masekela was to know no matter class, creed, color, religion or any other made up distinctions, he stood with empathy and compassion, locked arm in arm with the distressed, displaced and downtrodden everywhere and anywhere on this planet. He carried a deep seeded belief in justice, freedom and equality for all peoples to the very end.”

Fans from across the globe have filled social media with heartfelt condolences to Bra Hugh’s family and have remembered his massive contribution to the country’s political struggle through music:

Rest in Peace Bra Hugh. Absolutely shattered to hear this news. — NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) January 23, 2018

The legend Hugh Masekela 😔😔 this is devastating #HughMasekela #RIP — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) January 23, 2018

A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018

Oh Papa Hugh 💔 A legend has fallen, may his soul rest in eternal peace. What a man!!!! Thank you for the music #RIPBraHugh pic.twitter.com/4HjDVMfy6u — Vivian Chuene (@Vivaciosness) January 23, 2018

– TshisaLIVE