Kids at home as parents, school argue

Families blame demand for fees, but principal says uncollected reports the real issue

At least 20 pupils at a North End school have yet to start the school year after parents and the principal butted heads over claims of non-payment of fees and uncollected report cards.

Ethembeni Enrichment Centre principal Nobathembu Mandimo denied that pupils were sent home last week due to non-payment of school fees.

Instead, blame was shifted to the affected parents for not taking an interest in their children’s lives.

Mandimo said the issue was not related to school fees but rather to the parents who had failed to collect their children’s certificates, as there were still 21 report cards waiting for collection.

“They haven’t fetched their children’s results indicating whether they advanced to the next grade,” he said.

“This has nothing to do with school fees.

“How can these parents just expect their children to start the new year in a new grade when they don’t even know if they passed?”

Mandimo said pupils who had been turned away last week were requested to return to the school the same day accompanied by a parent to collect the report.

They would then be placed in the next grade, should they have passed.

However, the parent of a Grade 9 pupil, who asked not be named for fear of his son being victimised, said: “I fail to understand how in 2018 there are public schools still locking students outside for school fees.”

He said parents had been given 20 days after school opened to cough up the money.

“When I explained to the principal that I had no money, she told me to apply for a loan,” he said.