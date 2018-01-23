Hike in attacks on ambulances hurting budget

An increase in attacks on ambulances in Nelson Mandela Bay has led to funds earmarked to improve the service being channelled to repairing damaged vehicles, according to Eastern Cape Emergency Medical Services director AK Munilal.

This comes as statistics released by Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services district manager Brenhan Metune show that while there were 20 attacks on ambulances last year and in 2016, the brazenness had escalated greatly.

Metune said eight ambulance staffers were unable to work due to post-traumatic stress, with the district having a total of 270 members.

This means the metro only has between 16 and 20 ambulances available on any given day.

The national standard is one ambulance for every 10 000 people in the community, meaning the Bay should have at least 120 ambulances and 1 200 staff.

Attacks on ambulances first started in 2015, Metune said.

Between January 10 and December 11 2015, there were 18 attacks on ambulances.

Apart from one gang-related incident, the attacks were mostly stonings or the theft of cellphones.

In June that year, a patient was shot dead on a stretcher while the crew was attending to him.

In 2016, several ambulance crews were robbed and on December 31 one of the medics was knocked down by a vehicle while taking a stretcher out of the ambulance to load a patient.