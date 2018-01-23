Hike in attacks on ambulances hurting budget
An increase in attacks on ambulances in Nelson Mandela Bay has led to funds earmarked to improve the service being channelled to repairing damaged vehicles, according to Eastern Cape Emergency Medical Services director AK Munilal.
This comes as statistics released by Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services district manager Brenhan Metune show that while there were 20 attacks on ambulances last year and in 2016, the brazenness had escalated greatly.
Metune said eight ambulance staffers were unable to work due to post-traumatic stress, with the district having a total of 270 members.
This means the metro only has between 16 and 20 ambulances available on any given day.
The national standard is one ambulance for every 10 000 people in the community, meaning the Bay should have at least 120 ambulances and 1 200 staff.
Attacks on ambulances first started in 2015, Metune said.
Between January 10 and December 11 2015, there were 18 attacks on ambulances.
Apart from one gang-related incident, the attacks were mostly stonings or the theft of cellphones.
In June that year, a patient was shot dead on a stretcher while the crew was attending to him.
In 2016, several ambulance crews were robbed and on December 31 one of the medics was knocked down by a vehicle while taking a stretcher out of the ambulance to load a patient.
In one incident, the crew attending to a badly injured patient was shoved aside and the attacker stabbed the patient with a screwdriver.
In another incident, the crew were forced to leave the area after they witnessed a murder.
Munilall said he had met with the police.
“The cost to repair these vehicles could have been used to enhance service delivery. Our personnel are traumatised by these incidents and this leads to personnel being booked off.
“We are working closely with the SAPS to identify hotspots and will support with additional responses wherever required.
“We ask that the community support and protect our personnel when they respond to the emergencies in the community,” Munilal said.
Health activist Fikile Boyce, who led the campaign to improve emergency medical services in the province between 2013 and last year, said he believed communities needed extensive education on the value of the service.
In October 2015, the SA Human Rights Commission released a 104-page report on emergency medical services in the Eastern Cape after a two-year investigation.
It exposed how the provincial government had failed to provide adequate medical services to communities.
Since then the ambulance fleet has been increased in different centres across the province.