Flat tenant accused of using water for business

A Port Elizabeth businessman who rents out water fountains is facing eviction from his rented accommodation after allegedly being caught on camera leaving the flat with hundreds of litres of water over the past three months.

While Pure Water Solutions director Michael Bilsbury insists he has been using the water for “personal use” such as camping and complimentary gifts for clients, the municipality says he is clearly abusing the system at the height of a water crisis.

CCTV footage allegedly shows Bilsbury walking into the Aston Lofts building in Heugh Road, Walmer, carrying empty 18-litre bottles and later emerging with the bottles filled with water.

A neighbour has also seen him allegedly doing the same thing up to 15 times a day. His water usage is included in his rental amount. The cameras have also captured Bilsbury allegedly loading the bottles into his Pure Water Solutions branded van.

In a letter to property rental agent Stay Today, Aston Lofts property owner Mark Gaskin said he had received a complaint on Friday that Bilsbury was running a business from his flat.

“I investigated and confirmed via the CCTV security cameras that the tenant has been refilling large water fountain containers with the tap water from my residential property,” Gaskin said.

He immediately requested that the rental agent send a letter to Bilsbury.

Gaskin said Bilsbury was in breach of his lease agreement as he had allegedly been running his business from the flat.

“The tenant has been in breach of the lease since occupying the premises as the CCTV footage shows this activity has been ongoing since October 2017,” Gaskin wrote.

He said that should Bilsbury not move out, he would lay a criminal complaint of theft.

Stay Today agent Peggy Zwaan declined to comment yesterday.

However, Zwaan sent the letter to Bilsbury last week, ordering him to stop what he was doing immediately.