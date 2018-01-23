Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says the “collective” made the decision to close Life Esidimeni homes‚ and that the government does not make decisions individually.

Mahlangu‚ who began her arbitration hearing testimony yesterday‚ has laid the responsibility for the tragedy that led to the deaths of 143 mentally ill patients on her former head of department‚ Barney Selebano‚ and former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela.

She said her managers had assured that NGOs would be ready for the 1 700 patients after the Life Esidimeni contract was ended.

She trusted her team, including Selebano and Manamela.

“I had no reason to doubt them.”

She said premier David Makhura knew about the decision to close down the homes as part of wideranging cost-cutting measures.

“Government decisions are not made by individuals.”