Court sees more footage of Council jug brawl

More video footage of an attack on City Council Chief Whip Werner Senekal during a heated council meeting in October 2016 was shown in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (23/01/18).

In the footage, filmed by UDM member Mandla Faltein, chaotic scenes of council members scrambling around the door leading to the council chambers was shown.

Faltein identified Gamaliheli Maqula as the attacker who allegedly stabbed Senekal in the back.

However Faltein could not confirm if Maqula had actually stabbed Senekal as he could not say for certain if he had an object in his hand.

During his testimony, Senekal said he could not confirm or deny if he was stabbed at that specific moment and did not see his attacker.

“My opinion is that there’s a hole in my jacket and shirt and that councillor [Johann] Mettler made a motion [toward me] which looked like [someone] stabbing hence I approached the police to open a case,” Senekal said when asked what he could recall about the incident.

On Monday, a video showing a man who appears to be Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa striking DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug was been presented as evidence in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court. The video was taken by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws who was the first state witness to testify.

Maqula and Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa are charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues after a short lunch break.