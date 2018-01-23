Latest:
Couple shot during home rental dispute

A Port Elizabeth couple was shot at on Monday night – allegedly because they refused to rent out their house.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 8.30pm when three men arrived at a Nqolombo Street house and asked about renting a house belonging to Nomfundo Ndaleni, 58.

“An argument ensued upon which one suspect produced a fire arm and shot at the couple, injuring both. Ndaleni was wounded in her face, and her 57-year-old boyfriend was wounded in his hip. The suspects then fled the scene,” Beetge said.

“The couple was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital for medical treatment.”

A case of attempted murder has been opened at the New Brighton police station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigation officer Captain Jerome Mackay on 076 018 0713.

