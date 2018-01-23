Bay security upgrade under way

Repairs begin after R250m hi-tech system breakdown left municipal assets largely unmonitored

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is repairing its hi-tech CCTV camera system, which went on the blink last year.

Repair work – which started last month – has already led to some cameras being repaired or replaced, while the main system servers are also being assessed.

Wright Surveillance was awarded the temporary contract to get the CCTV system back online and to ensure that footage is recorded.

Last year, it was revealed that the network had fallen into disrepair, with only about 300 of the 1 287 CCTV cameras operational.

Of these, about 500 were not even hooked up to the system while the rest – which also monitor municipal depots – were simply not working.

Yesterday, metro disaster management head Shane Brown said they were expecting a detailed report by the end of this month to determine the exact shortcomings of the systems.

“We know that technology gets outdated and needs constant upkeep, which is one aspect that we are now focusing on,” he said.

“The contractors are compiling a report for us and, based on that, we will know how to proceed.

“We have managed to patch and secure the servers, which now allows us to monitor and record functioning cameras across the metro.

“The issue that we are still trying to determine is how many cameras need to either be repaired, or if some simply have to be reset.”

Brown said only once they had updated the software and reset the cameras would they have a better idea of the extent of the issue.