Woman arrested after police find ‘plantation’ of dagga

Two curious Kabega Park policemen inspecting a collapsed wall came across a “plantation” of dagga on Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two were patrolling in Kragga Kamma Road at about 4pm when they noticed a wall that had collapsed due to Sunday’s strong wind.

“While inspecting the wall, they noticed a plantation of trees that looked like dagga plants. The curious officers went into the property and found hundreds of dagga trees growing around a small house and a dilapidated caravan,” she said.

“On further inspection of the caravan and house, 300l of pure alcohol, measuring syringes, dry dagga, dagga oil and containers were found inside. About 300 trees were uprooted.”

Naidu said a 58-year-old woman, who said she lived in the house, arrived while police were on the scene. She was arrested for dealing, possession and cultivation of dagga and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“Being alert and inquisitive to anything and everything is important in the vocation of a police officer,” Naidu said.