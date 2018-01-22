Video of council water jug assault played in court

A video showing a man who appears to be Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa striking DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug has been presented as evidence in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Lungisa and Gamalihleli Maqula appeared in the court on Monday where they are charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an incident in council chambers on October 27, 2016.

Maqula is accused of stabbing DA chief whip Senekal in the back with a sharp object.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The video was taken by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws who was the first state witness to testify.

“I saw disruption taking place in the chamber. Someone was tapping his feet on the table. It was at that stage that I decided to take out my camera to record. Before this, I saw wrapped up piece of papers thrown into the air by ANC councillors seated on the right hand side of the house,” he said.

“The speaker requested that one of ANC’s councillors leave the chamber and after refusal, pieces of papers were tossed into the air. That’s when I decided to take the video as evidence in case something should happen to me.”

In the video which was played in court a group of people can be seen and heard chanting and singing as speaker Jonathan Lawack and other officials try in vain to bring calm.

A person – said to be Lungisa – is seen striking at Kayser with a glass jug.

Kayser tries to block the jug with his left hand but misses and the jug slams into the left side of his head. Kayser falls to the ground bleeding and unconscious.

The case continues.