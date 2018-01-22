Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant has penned an open letter to Wits Professor Anton Harber and media outlets following criticism that Dlamini’s office forked out R149 000 for her to be interviewed on an SABC television programme.

Dlamini was interviewed on Real Talk with Anele‚ a daily magazine show, and the two-part interview was broadcast in December.

Harber wrote an opinion piece‚ saying Dlamini had destroyed the SABC’s journalistic credibility by paying for the interview.

The SABC has admitted that it had not complied with its editorial policy when it took payment from the department because the public broadcaster did not charge for interviews.

In a lengthy letter‚ posted on her Facebook page‚ Oliphant stressed that her department had done nothing wrong in paying for the interview.

In it, she said, in part: “I am still trying to recover from your opinion piece published in the Daily Maverick that ‘Bathabile Dlamini has destroyed the credibility of the SABC’ . . . Last week‚ you all disowned me . . .

“You disowned me with the exception of Ray Hartley, who came out and asked what the fuss was about because what I had done was done in the industry for as long as he could remember!”