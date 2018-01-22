Rubble causes at least three accidents on N2

Motorist robbed after car slams into bricks and slabs in road

At least three motorists damaged their vehicles while driving on the N2 between Cotswold and Stanford Road at the weekend after bricks and concrete slabs were strewn across a section of the road.

Crash Motors tow truck driver Charlton Ferreira said a BMW 525i, with Cape Town registration plates, was significantly damaged after it hit the rocks and spun out of control.

The vehicle came to a standstill after crashing through a centre barrier.

Then, while the driver was putting an emergency triangle in the road to warn other motorists, he was robbed of his cellphone and other belongings, Ferreira said.

Attempts to contact the driver yesterday were unsuccessful.

Two other vehicles, a white VW Jetta and an Opel Kadett, were also damaged after they hit the rocks.

The driver of the VW Jetta, Morne Pretorius, 33, of Newton Park, said he was on his way to work just after 4.30am yesterday when he saw the aftermath of the BMW accident.

“I had just turned onto the highway [from Burt Drive] when I saw a guy had crashed,” he said.

Pretorius damaged his vehicle’s radiator and front wheel.

“I was confused, I didn’t know what happened,” he said.

Pretorius carried on driving and stopped at a nearby petrol station.

He had to have his car towed after he noticed the rim of his front right wheel had been damaged and the radiator was leaking.