BREAKING: Roland Williams pleads guilty to fraud

Disgraced former communications director for Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Roland Willians has pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Williams, along with his co-accused, V&R Motors, represented by Renika Rungan told the court on Monday morning they pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in that Williams falsely claimed nearly R100 000 from his insurance for an accident that never happened.

It is alleged that Williams and Rungan’s husband, Raven Rungan, defrauded Santam Limited through a fraudulent insurance claim worth more than R100 000 in 2014.

Raven died in October 2015, about two weeks after he was shot four times while on his way to work.

#RolandWilliams leaves the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where he has pleaded guilty to fraud 📹 @Sparkey13 pic.twitter.com/nia1XSio3h — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 22, 2018