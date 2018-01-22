Plans to turn ailing resorts into hotspots for tourists

Metro moves to halt decay and boost revenue

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality hopes to revive the city’s ailing resorts with the drafting of a new management policy by May. Mayor Athol Trollip said the municipality was working on new management models to maximise the potential of the facilities.

The municipality runs the Springs resort and the Maitlands resort, while the Van Stadens, Willows and Beachview resorts are managed privately.

“Over the years, all five holiday resorts in the metro have been neglected and left in a state of ruin by companies they had been outsourced to,” Trollip said.

“This has been allowed to go on unabated through lack of leadership and foresight.”

Trollip said the municipality was receiving minimal revenue from the resorts.

“By nature, resorts are environmentally protected areas and, as such, the new policy seeks to ensure there is full compliance and that the necessary legislation is adhered to,” he said.

On completion, the policy will be taken for a round of public participation meetings before it is presented to council.

Trollip said the city hoped to adopt the policy after the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) was adopted in May.

“[The policy’s] introduction would inform the successful management of these prized facilities through tailor-made and resort specific management models,” he said.