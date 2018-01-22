Mom who abandoned premature baby identified
The search for the woman who abandoned her premature baby girl at the Dora Nginza Hospital last week has been extended to KwaZulu-Natal.
Dora Nginza social worker Pamela Rubushe said they had discovered that the mother had used the fake name of Anelisa Tesana and only a partial identity number to book herself into the hospital, where she gave birth.
The address she supplied was also fake and the phone numbers she gave go unanswered.
She said they had now discovered the real name of the mother was Ntombofuthi Nokwazi Mdlalos.
“She is from KwaZulu-Natal. She has another child,” Rubushe said.
She said she had asked the Department of Social Development to stop the child grant for the abandoned baby.
The girl, who was born several weeks premature, weighed only 1.3kg after a month in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Rubushe said the mother had disappeared after she was moved from the labour ward to the neonatal unit to be closer to her child.
“I ask that she and her family come forward as soon as possible,” Rubushe said.
Rubushe can be contacted on 041-406-4328.