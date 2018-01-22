Mom who abandoned premature baby identified

The search for the woman who abandoned her premature baby girl at the Dora Nginza Hospital last week has been extended to KwaZulu-Natal.

Dora Nginza social worker Pamela Rubushe said they had discovered that the mother had used the fake name of Anelisa Tesana and only a partial identity number to book herself into the hospital, where she gave birth.

The address she supplied was also fake and the phone numbers she gave go unanswered.

She said they had now discovered the real name of the mother was Ntombofuthi Nokwazi Mdlalos.

“She is from KwaZulu-Natal. She has another child,” Rubushe said.