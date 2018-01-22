Film producer with a mission

Fresh from overseas trip, PE woman aims to highlight social issues affecting the youth

A Port Elizabeth film producer, Pholile Maneli, is on a quest to produce a film dealing with social issues affecting the youth, following a trip to the US where she spent three weeks working with the homeless.

Maneli, 29, and her husband, Nkosinathi, 37, were invited to the US by the Youth With a Mission, Ocean City, New Jersey initiative.

The couple presented lectures on the principles and theory of documentary making to a group of rehabilitated youths taken in from the streets.

“The organisation takes youths off the streets and helps rehabilitate them, making sure that when they leave they can get back on their feet, can pay rent, buy food and even go back to school,” Maneli said.

While on the trip to New Jersey in September and October, Maneli helped produce a documentary based on one of the young girls taken in by the initiative.

The documentary, Light Through a Broken Vessel, is in the post-production process and should be available online soon.

The all-expenses paid invite came after Maneli produced a two-part short-form documentary-style film about human trafficking.

The two-part film is on YouTube.

“Women are invited to VIP tables at nightclubs,” Maneli said.