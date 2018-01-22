Eskom in race to restore lending

Looming action against it would trigger recall on debt of billions

Eskom executives and the Treasury will approach South African banks as early as today to restore lending as the company races to avoid the suspension of its bonds by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and to dodge a pending letter of default from the World Bank.

The state-owned company needs to raise R20-billion over the next few weeks to persuade its auditors that it is a going concern.

This will enable it to publish interim financial statements and allow access to foreign debt capital markets.

If the World Bank issues a default letter during a scheduled meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, it will trigger a 14-day recall on its $3.75-billion (R45.2-billion) loan, which could trigger a recall on Eskom’s R350-billion debt mountain.

On Saturday, the Presidency announced a new board for Eskom, to be headed by Telkom chairman and business leader Jabu Mabuza.

The new interim group chief executive is Phakamani Hadebe, a former Absa executive and former Treasury official.

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has welcomed the appointments‚ saying it is evidence of the government’s commitment to transformation.

The new board has been given three months to appoint a permanent group chief executive and group chief financial officer.

It has also been directed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety.

This includes recently reinstated head of group capital Matshela Koko and suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said yesterday he expected that with the promise of a new board in place Eskom would again be able to raise money. South African banks suspended new lending to Eskom at the end of September and have rolled over short-term debt to March.