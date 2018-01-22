Eskom in race to restore lending
Looming action against it would trigger recall on debt of billions
Eskom executives and the Treasury will approach South African banks as early as today to restore lending as the company races to avoid the suspension of its bonds by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and to dodge a pending letter of default from the World Bank.
The state-owned company needs to raise R20-billion over the next few weeks to persuade its auditors that it is a going concern.
This will enable it to publish interim financial statements and allow access to foreign debt capital markets.
If the World Bank issues a default letter during a scheduled meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, it will trigger a 14-day recall on its $3.75-billion (R45.2-billion) loan, which could trigger a recall on Eskom’s R350-billion debt mountain.
On Saturday, the Presidency announced a new board for Eskom, to be headed by Telkom chairman and business leader Jabu Mabuza.
The new interim group chief executive is Phakamani Hadebe, a former Absa executive and former Treasury official.
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has welcomed the appointments‚ saying it is evidence of the government’s commitment to transformation.
The new board has been given three months to appoint a permanent group chief executive and group chief financial officer.
It has also been directed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety.
This includes recently reinstated head of group capital Matshela Koko and suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said yesterday he expected that with the promise of a new board in place Eskom would again be able to raise money. South African banks suspended new lending to Eskom at the end of September and have rolled over short-term debt to March.
“The main issue for the banks was the governance issues,” Gigaba said.
“Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane is preparing to raise money – we think lenders will be open to us again.”
The announcement of the new board came after a week of frenetic activity by the Treasury to engage with Eskom’s auditors and Department of Public Enterprises officials over its financial position and to drive a process by President Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa to appoint new board members.
Eskom said yesterday it could make interest repayments this month and pay salaries as it continued to raise revenue through electricity sales.
However, in terms of its funding plan, if it were unable to raise R14-billion next month and R6-billion in March it would run into liquidity problems on every front.
To avoid the suspension of its bonds, Eskom must publish its interim financial statements, which are more than three months overdue, by the end of this month. But to do so, it must first remedy its going-concern status by solving its funding shortfall.
A solution to these problems would allow it to raise a $1-billion (R12-billion) bond on the international market set for next month.
Analysts said suspension of its bonds would make raising debt on the international capital market impossible.
Adding to the week’s drama was pressure from the World Bank that it would issue a letter of nonperformance this week. Gigaba met World Bank officials in Washington in November and made undertakings to improve Eskom’s governance. As of Saturday, none of the conditions had been met.
Treasury officials hope the steps taken at the weekend will enable them to delay the Davos meeting and get the bank to pause its processes.
While Eskom has fully used the World Bank loan, it has not met most of the project-related conditions.
The World Bank could not be reached for comment. – Business Day, with additional reporting by Naledi Shange