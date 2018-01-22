Latest:
Is Dlamini ‘personally liable’ for Sassa crisis?

The Constitutional Court-mandated inquiry into whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the crisis at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) gets under way on Monday.

The inquiry follows a Constitutional Court order that Dlamini be joined to the court matter‚ which was brought by the Centre of Applied Legal Studies on behalf of the Black Sash rights group‚ in her personal capacity.

It is understood the inquiry will start with former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza’s affidavit. In an affidavit to the court last year‚ Magwaza accused Dlamini of lying about her involvement in the crisis and about the so-called work streams.

The Constitutional Court ordered in March 2017 that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) continue to pay grants for 12 months‚ after it was found Sassa could not take over distribution‚ despite previously saying it could.

In her affidavit‚ Dlamini blamed the Sassa fiasco on the agency’s officials‚ specifically Magwaza.

This week’s inquiry will be led by Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

