Cancer patients go without treatment
Treatment for hundreds of cancer patients at Livingstone Hospital has been interrupted again after the radiation machine broke down on January 12.
About 50 cancer patients are treated with the machine every day.
Hospital management said the machine was still being fixed, but they were hoping to have it up and running today.
Hospital chief executive Thulane Madonsela said the machine started giving problems on January 12.
“The service provider dispatched technicians on Monday [January 15] who have been trying to find the problem,” he said.
“They have promised that they will try everything in their power to ensure that the machine is working by [today].” Madonsela said the machine had been breaking down intermittently since September.
“At that time we were granted permission to outsource the service to the private sector until November 7,” he said.
Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the reason for the long delay was that parts for the machine had to be shipped from overseas.
The machine was working in November.
DA health spokeswoman Celeste Barker said the department should have contingency measures in place to ensure that patients were helped.
“We also want to know how many patients died prematurely because of this negligence and why they have not been sent to other facilities to access treatment,” she said.