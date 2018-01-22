Cancer patients go without treatment

Treatment for hundreds of cancer patients at Livingstone Hospital has been interrupted again after the radiation machine broke down on January 12.

About 50 cancer patients are treated with the machine every day.

Hospital management said the machine was still being fixed, but they were hoping to have it up and running today.

Hospital chief executive Thulane Madonsela said the machine started giving problems on January 12.

“The service provider dispatched technicians on Monday [January 15] who have been trying to find the problem,” he said.