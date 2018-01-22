ANC never goes off track – Mabuyane

While the ANC is facing challenges that have made some people want to abandon the party, the winds of positive change are being felt in the new national leadership led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

These were the words of ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane at the funeral of former ANC MP and Border Rugby Union president John Ncinane in King William’s Town on Saturday.

Mabuyane, fresh from the national executive committee meeting held on Thursday and Friday in Irene, said the ANC was the party of reverends, traditional leaders and “a party of Christ”.

“The ANC has been placed on holy ground by the people of South Africa. As leadership of the ANC we must respect that ground,” he said.

“The ANC is the only hope the people of South Africa have.

“The ANC never goes off track but the driver does. So when the driver goes off track, we remove that driver and get a new driver and the ANC continues on its course,” he said, to applause.