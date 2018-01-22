ANC never goes off track – Mabuyane
While the ANC is facing challenges that have made some people want to abandon the party, the winds of positive change are being felt in the new national leadership led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
These were the words of ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane at the funeral of former ANC MP and Border Rugby Union president John Ncinane in King William’s Town on Saturday.
Mabuyane, fresh from the national executive committee meeting held on Thursday and Friday in Irene, said the ANC was the party of reverends, traditional leaders and “a party of Christ”.
“The ANC has been placed on holy ground by the people of South Africa. As leadership of the ANC we must respect that ground,” he said.
“The ANC is the only hope the people of South Africa have.
“The ANC never goes off track but the driver does. So when the driver goes off track, we remove that driver and get a new driver and the ANC continues on its course,” he said, to applause.
Mabuyane sits in the NEC on ex officio status by virtue of being the provincial chairman, together with secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.
Mabuyane said more than R100-billion was given to the provincial government from national government, with 80% of that money going to salaries.
“With so much money, why can’t we turn the Eastern Cape into a Gauteng? As the ANC leaders we must find ways to create jobs. Let’s look into the ocean economy because 800km of the 2 000km [coastline] is in the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“At the NEC meeting we agreed we need to get things right with Eskom otherwise there will be no industries. We also agreed to deal with corruption decisively.”
Among those present at the funeral were Sascoc president Gideon Sam, former ANC NEC member and COPE founding member Mluleki George, suspended ANC regional secretary in Dr WB Rubusana region Phumlani Mkolo, and Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi.
Taking to the podium, Nxesi said Ncinane was a champion of unity in sport and that he always worked for his community and the ANC.