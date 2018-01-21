Mom, baby still alive after they were hit by stray bullet

The pregnant mom who was shot in Katanga, Helenvale, last night (20/01/18), and her baby, born with a C-section late last night, have both survived the night and are currently in High Care at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Department of Health spokesman, Sizwe Kupelo, said they are both in a stable condition. The baby was born at 28 weeks.

Police spokeswoman colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, 27, is from Cape Town. She was in Helenvale attending a funeral.