Latest:
News Top News 

Mom, baby still alive after they were hit by stray bullet

Estelle Ellis 0 Comment

The pregnant mom who was shot in Katanga, Helenvale, last night (20/01/18), and her baby, born with a C-section late last night, have both survived the night and are currently in High Care at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Department of Health spokesman, Sizwe Kupelo, said they are both in a stable condition. The baby was born at 28 weeks.

Police spokeswoman colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, 27, is from Cape Town. She was in Helenvale attending a funeral.

You May Also Like

Kupelo's house burns down

Annelisa Swana 0

Wells Estate shacks bulldozed

Siyamtanda Capa and Yoliswa Sobuwa 0

Stolen gun, police gear found on bus travelling on N2

Gareth Wilson 1

Leave a Reply