Work on PE’s historic library set to be completed in 2021

The mammoth task of refurbishing and renovating Port Elizabeth’s main library in the heart of the city has gained momentum, with work to the building’s structure under way and an estimated completion date of mid-2021 announced by the municipality.

With just on R15-million already spent on the colossal task undertaken by the municipality, further work on the historic building will depend on the future budgets of the municipality’s directorate of sports, recreation, arts and culture.

After severe flooding in 2006 and 2012, the library – first opened in 1902 – had suffered considerable damage, creating an environment hazardous to the public and library workers, municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said.

“Accordingly the Main Library building was closed to the public in September 2014, and library personnel were relocated to alternative library facilities,” he said.

Local architecture firm The Matrix Urban Designers and Architects were appointed by the municipality to investigate and assess potential health hazards, and the planning, specification and contract administration of any remedial work required.

In 2015, a report on the building containing recommendations for remedial work and estimated project costs of R37.3-million, was submitted to the municipality.