Doctors at Livingstone Hospital are fighting to keep a pregnant woman and her unborn child alive after she was hit by a stray bullet in Katanga, Helenvale today.

Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said specialists have been called in to assist emergency doctors.

The woman is 7 months pregnant and was hit in the abdomen by a stray bullet.

Kupelo said the baby was still alive and doctors will do a C-section tonight if it is safe.