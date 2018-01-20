Plastic horror last straw for eateries

At least three Port Elizabeth restaurants are following in the footsteps of a global campaign to do away with plastic straws at eateries.

Ocean Basket in Humewood and Summerstrand, along with the Algoa Bay Yacht Club (ABYC), have all banned the use of plastic straws, with the harbour eatery challenging every consumer and business to “say no to plastic”.

This follows shocking images which did the rounds on social media of sea creatures dying as a result of mammoth amounts of plastic swirling in the ocean – including straws.

Ocean Basket’s “the last straw” campaign urges customers to join in putting an end to contaminating the sea.

Marketing director Jean Sloane said the franchise had been investigating biodegradable straws since last year.

“In August we asked people to say no to straws in pilot stores [across the country]. Most people were supportive but there are people who still want straws so we started testing various options.”

The franchise experimented with paper straws, which became soggy. And while metal was more permanent it proved unhygienic in a restaurant environment.

This then led to the discovery of a biodegradable option.