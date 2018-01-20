Mystery man implicated in airport heist ’on police payroll’ while in prison

A covert crime intelligence officer was on the police’s payroll while he was in prison for armed robbery‚ according to documents obtained by TimesLIVE.

Captain Morris “KGB” Tshabalala appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on fraud‚ corruption and theft charges. He is due to appear in court for a formal bail application.

While police have denied that Tshabalala was employed by them while in prison‚ documents in TimesLIVE’s possession seem to show a different scenario.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Tshabalala had not been on the SAPS payroll since his sentencing in 2013.

Tshabalala was imprisoned in the Groenpunt maximum security prison from 2013 to 2015 for his role in a cash-in-transit heist in Mamelodi township in 1994.

He had been put behind bars in 2013 after being arrested for a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg.

He is under investigation for the multimillion-rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport last year.

Tshabalala‚ who TimesLIVE has been told began working again as a SAPS covert crime intelligence officer last year, was acquitted in the Sasolburg heist trial.