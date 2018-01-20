The Ironman 70.3 World Championship logo, which will represent Nelson Mandela Bay in more than 60 countries, has been met with mixed reaction from its citizens.

The logo – the product of extensive input from three local advertising agencies and various tourism and marketing professionals – was unveiled by executive mayor Athol Trollip and Ironman world championship vice-president Diana Bertsch on Thursday.

At the briefing, Trollip said the agencies – Boomtown, SimonSays and Strategy Advertising – had contributed to the final logo and branding voluntarily.

These agencies had presented their concepts to the mayoral committee in October last year.

“The ultimate choice wasn’t exactly what we had decided on, but it was pretty much a hybrid of all three presentations and very close to what we thought was the best logo,” Trollip said. “Ironman gave us an opportunity to feel like we were really part of this process.”

However, citizens were in two minds about the new logo, which features an elephant, the sun and other elements inside a red “M”.

In a poll on The Herald’s Facebook page yesterday, 52% of voters indicated they loved the new logo, while 48% remained unimpressed.

Sports commentator Natalie Le Clue questioned whether the new design was distinguishable enough from the original.

“From a distance, it looks the same,” Le Clue said.

“I understand that it represents the Eastern Cape, but it is a very recognisable logo and such a small adjustment is not doing anything.”

The Mandela Bay Development Agency’s (MBDA) Luvuyo Bangazi, who headed up the collaborative process behind the logo, said it had taken three weeks of workshops and input from various stakeholders to come up with various options.