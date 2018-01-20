Crime stalls ambulance service

With up to eight staff members incapacitated due to trauma, Nelson Mandela Bay emergency medical services are still only able to place between 16 and 20 ambulances on the road.

This is about half the number of ambulances in service.

Nelson Mandela Bay EMS head Brenhan Metune said while a series of accidents, and vandalism to ambulances, had also affected the service, those vehicles had been repaired.

The traumatised staff posed a bigger problem.

Last Sunday, an obstetric ambulance transporting a patient from the West End Clinic to Dora Nginza Hospital was involved in a collision with a car in Bethelsdorp, opposite the Caltex garage.

“This led to extensive damage to the front left side of the ambulance,” provincial health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said.

“The car stopped at the scene, but sped off. Neither the patient nor the crew was injured but the driver was treated for shock.

“Another ambulance had to be summoned to the scene to take over the patient.”

On January 6 another ambulance was damaged when it collided with a kudu.