Crime stalls ambulance service
With up to eight staff members incapacitated due to trauma, Nelson Mandela Bay emergency medical services are still only able to place between 16 and 20 ambulances on the road.
This is about half the number of ambulances in service.
Nelson Mandela Bay EMS head Brenhan Metune said while a series of accidents, and vandalism to ambulances, had also affected the service, those vehicles had been repaired.
The traumatised staff posed a bigger problem.
Last Sunday, an obstetric ambulance transporting a patient from the West End Clinic to Dora Nginza Hospital was involved in a collision with a car in Bethelsdorp, opposite the Caltex garage.
“This led to extensive damage to the front left side of the ambulance,” provincial health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said.
“The car stopped at the scene, but sped off. Neither the patient nor the crew was injured but the driver was treated for shock.
“Another ambulance had to be summoned to the scene to take over the patient.”
On January 6 another ambulance was damaged when it collided with a kudu.
The ambulance was taking a patient from Graaff-Reinet to Livingstone Hospital.
Last month an ambulance was stoned, and one was attacked during an attempted robbery in Missionvale.
Metune said only one arrest had been made in the past three years following attacks on ambulances.
“A man cut our ambulance’s tyres when we responded to a domestic violence dispute where the patient was pregnant.”
Health activist Fikile Boyce said more education in the community was needed.
“Ambulances are an essential service and our people need to be educated to understand this. Often at weekends we would get calls to assist with summoning an ambulance; we tell people to phone the control room.
“They also need to understand that the emergency service managers in Nelson Mandela Bay are doing their level best to bring ambulances to where they are needed, even when they do not have a great number of vehicles.”
Boyce said it was very important for at least some arrests to be made.
“The culprits must receive heavy sentences as what they do equals the assault of those who are honestly and desperately waiting for ambulances.
“It amounts to murder when patients die.”