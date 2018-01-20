Bhisho’s R80 000 bursary blunder

The top-achieving pupil in the Eastern Cape was shunned by Bhisho and lost out on an R80 000 scholarship even though she wrote the government’s matric exam, simply because she attended a private school.

Heather Diogo, 18, from the Global Leadership Academy (GLA) in Jeffreys Bay, recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.7% for her National Senior Certificate (NSC) qualification.

That percentage put the soft-spoken teenager in pole position in the province in terms of overall NSC matric passes – 1.5% higher than that of overall winner Reamohetse Mofitiso, from Lehana Senior Secondary in Mount Fletcher.

But while the provincial education department first attributed the anomaly to “systemic error”, it later backtracked to say even if a pupil wrote the NSC exam, they did not qualify for awards such as the scholarship awarded to the top three if they were from a private school.

The department’s deputy director of assessment and examinations, Poovanesa Toovalingam, said the criteria for the selection of the province’s top three overall matric passes were based on national criteria which did not include life orientation (LO).

When removing LO from Diogo’s overall percentage, the straight-A student still finished on the top-three podium, coming in second with 96.3%, 0.3% behind Mofitiso, whose score without LO was 96.6%.

However, while the rest of the province’s top achievers were being lauded by the department in East London two weeks ago, Diogo was at home, unaware the event was taking place.

At the awards, the top three were announced as Mofitiso, Abigail Sieberhagen, from PE’s Pearson High School, in second place, and Mphoentle Piliso, from Cofimvaba Senior Secondary, in third.

The trio produced overall pass percentages of 95.2%, 94% and 93% respectively. When removing LO, they received 96.6%, 93.57% and 93.5%.

The inclusion of Diogo’s results sees Sieberhagen move to third place and Piliso removed from the podium.

The top three each received an R80 000 scholarship, a new laptop, certificate and trophy.

This come as Diogo’s parents, Sharon and Johan, are left scratching their heads trying to figure a way to gather enough money to pay for their daughter’s first year of studying for a BSc at the University of Cape Town.

Diogo said: “It was very disappointing not to get the acknowledgement for all the years of hard work.

“Because it isn’t just matric – I had to work hard throughout high school

to achieve these results.

“I didn’t even know the events were happening or that I qualified to be there. I found out about my results and the awards via a WhatsApp from my English teacher.

“Studying at UCT is definitely going to be a huge financial struggle for my family – we are just a normal household, we aren’t rich.

“The R80 000 would have gone a long way to helping my parents afford the fees.

“But the part that upsets me is despite doing all the same work as every other pupil and despite performing better than everyone, it is not acknowledged.

“Independent and public schools should be given equal acknowledgement – we write the same curriculum.”

Provincial head of assessment and examinations Mzimhle Mabona said: “All the matrics are on system. When we request the top matrics, the system pushes out the top 1 000 and the winners are selected from there.”

Department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima initially conceded there had been a “systemic error” resulting in Diogo’s results being overlooked.

“There will be an investigation launched to see what really happened and check what went wrong.