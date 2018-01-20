Bail hearing postponed in beach stabbing case

A bail application for six people accused of stabbing to death a teenager during the opening of season festivities in December was postponed after one of the accused requested his case be reopened.

Shuaib Slabbert, 18, of Arcadia, indicated he wanted to have his case reopened.

State prosecutor Mbolekwa Mayila said Slabbert’s lawyer, Theuns Roelofse, told him of the imminent application. Roelofse was not in court yesterday.

Magistrate Sanjani Naidoo said she remembered Roelofse indicating his intentions and would allow for the case to be reopened.

Slabbert, along with co-accused Faizel Davids, 20, Fergil Fillis, 19 and three others aged between 15 and 16 – who cannot be named as they are minors – stand accused of the murder of Curtleigh Alexander, 16.