Wardle trial postponed again to allow for preparation

The trial of a disgraced legal commentator, set to start yesterday, was postponed again after Brenda Wardle requested more time to prepare for her own defence.

Wardle, 56, was arrested in June after allegedly pretending to be a practising legal attorney and swindling an Eastern Cape family out of more than R500 000 to help an imprisoned relative of the family obtain parole.

She faces a charge of fraud after it emerged that she was not a practising attorney as defined by the Attorneys Act when she told the family she could get the relative, serving a 12-year sentence for murder, an early parole. Appearing briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court, Wardle said she would represent herself, but needed more time to prepare.

She said she had not been afforded an opportunity to gather all the necessary documents and was awaiting the outcome of an application to the Gauteng High Court against the minister of justice and six others because of inadequate facilities for her preparations.